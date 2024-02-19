GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC directs Registry to place plea of medical college students not to include college as counting centre for elections before Chief Justice

February 19, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed its Registry to place before the Chief Justice a petition filed by the Students Council of Madurai Medical College seeking a direction to authorities not to include the college as a counting centre for the upcoming Lok Sabha and future elections.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar took into account a High Court notification stating that the matters pertaining to elections should be placed before the Principal seat in Chennai. The court directed its Registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice for appropriate orders.

In the petition, the students said Madurai Government Medical College was attached to Government Rajaji Hospital and if the college was selected as a counting centre, it would be under the control of the authorities. Civil works would be carried out on the premises. Temporary and new structures would be put up to provide space for counting rooms and strongrooms to store Electronic Voting Machines.

It would affect the academic activities of the college and the medical students would not have access to the college building. In the past, theory and practical classes had to be cancelled. Cancellation of classes would adversely impact the academic excellence of the students. An alternative centre should be selected as a counting centre in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the college, the students said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.