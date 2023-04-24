April 24, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Ramanathapuram Collector to conduct a detailed inquiry into various financial irregularities alleged to have taken place in Sevvoor panchayat in Ramanathapuram district.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by S. Sugumar of Sevvoor. The petitioner said that he and his family members were involved in agricultural activities in the village. He complained that various financial irregularities had taken place in Sevvoor panchayat in the name of development.

The petitioner said that government funds were being swindled and false bills were being raised by the panchayat president and her family members.

Some of the irregularities are with regard to the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act Scheme, digging of a well and construction of a compound wall for a government school in the panchayat, he said.

He alleged that several irregularities had taken place and he had made a representation in this regard to the authorities. However, no action had been taken based on the representation made, he said and sought appropriate action be taken against the people involved in the irregularities.

However, the authorities denied the allegations and said that there were no irregularities. It was submitted that the well was dug for the benefit of the farmers to boost cultivation in the area. Except the petitioner no one else had any grievance with regard to the functioning of the village panchayat president. The existing damaged compound wall had been demolished to construct a new compound wall, it was submitted.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and L. Victoria Gowri directed the Ramanathapuram Collector to conduct a detailed inquiry on the petitioner’s representation. After affording opportunity to the petitioner and the other parties involved, the court directed the Ramanathapuram Collector to take a decision and pass final orders within 12 weeks.