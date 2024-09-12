GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC directs Ramanathapuram CEO to file report on government-aided higher secondary schools

Published - September 12, 2024 08:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Ramanathapuram Chief Educational Officer to file a report on number of government-aided higher secondary schools in the district.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by C. Pubesh of Ramanathapuram who sought a direction to the authorities concerned to establish a government higher secondary school for boys in the district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri directed the official to file the report and adjourned the hearing by one week. Earlier, the court had sought details on a proposal to upgrade a municipal middle school to a government higher secondary school in Ramanathapuram. The court was told that the proposal was pending and only after the school was upgraded to a high school could it be upgraded to a higher secondary school.

The petitioner said that in the absence of a government-run higher secondary school for boys in Ramanathapuram, poor students could not get the benefits provided by the State.

The Ramanathapuram Chief Educational Officer had sent him a communication in 2023 stating that a proposal had been sent to the Directorate of School Education to upgrade a municipal middle school to a high school.

