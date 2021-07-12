HC directs Rajapalayam Municipality to maintain crematoria

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed Rajapalayam Municipality authorities to take the necessary steps to clean and maintain the crematoria in Rajapalayam, Virudhunagar district and file a report.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi directed the authorities to file a status report on the public interest litigation petition filed by N.S. Ramaraj of Rajapalayam. The petitioner complained that the crematoria were not maintained properly.

He said that there was a lack of basic facilities at burial grounds and crematoria. There was no water supply, no electricity supply and the grounds were full of thorny bushes. There was a lack of any kind of maintenance, he said.

The court directed the authorities to remove the thorny bushes and take necessary steps to maintain the burial grounds and crematoria. The court asked the authorities to file a report on the facilities proposed to be undertaken to maintain the crematoria in Rajapalayam.