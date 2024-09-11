ADVERTISEMENT

HC directs Pudukkottai Collector to appoint team to assess extent of illegal sand quarrying

Published - September 11, 2024 08:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Pudukkottai Collector to appoint a team of officials with a specific mandate to determine the extent of illegal sand quarrying in Sathani kanmai and Sathanur in Ponnamaravathi taluk in the district.

The court was hearing the petition filed by A. Palanivelu of Sathanur who complained about illegal quarrying of savudu soil (top soil) and sand in Sathani kanmai and Sathanur.

After the State told a Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi that no illegal sand quarrying activities had taken place as alleged by the petitioner, the court appointed an Advocate Commissioner to conduct a spot inspection and file a report.

The report submitted to the court by the Advocate Commissioner confirmed that illegal sand quarrying activities had taken place as alleged by the petitioner.

The court observed that a case for intervention at the level of the District Collector had been made out. It directed the Collector to appoint an independent team, excluding the officials of Ponnamaravathi taluk, with the specific mandate to determine the extent of illegal sand quarrying in Sathani kanmai and Sathanur.

The team should conduct an inspection and submit a report to the Collector who should pass appropriate orders by taking into account the reports submitted by the independent team and the Advocate Commissioner, the court directed and disposed of the petition.

