HC directs portion of court order be kept in abeyance

July 30, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed that a portion of a recent direction on a public interest litigation petition to restore Valai Veesi Teppakulam shall be kept in abeyance.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy directed that the portion of the order that observed that it was open to the authorities concerned to dig the land and ascertain as to whether there was any teppakulam (temple pond) or not, as claimed by the petitioner and if the subject land was found to be a waterbody, then it should be restored to its original position, shall be kept in abeyance.

The court passed the present direction on a vacate stay petition filed by D. Lakshmanan of Madurai. Periyanambi Narasimha Gopalan of Madurai had filed the main public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to restore Valai Veesi Teppakulam in Madurai.