HC directs police to immediately arrest accused after dismissal of anticipatory bail petition

If the anticipatory bail petition filed by an accused was dismissed by the court, the accused should be arrested by the police without any delay, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Justice P. Velmurugan observed that as and when the First Information Report was registered, as early as possible in fit cases, the accused should be arrested by the police and when the court dismisses the anticipatory bail petitions considering the nature of the case, the accused should be arrested.

The judge observed that the accused filed anticipatory bail petitions and despite the dismissal of the anticipatory bail petitions once, twice or thrice, the police department was not arresting the accused.

Though the police department states that they have formed special teams and are tracing the accused, considering the advancement in technology and usage of artificial intelligence, it was not difficult for the police to secure the accused immediately, the judge said.

Earlier, the court had taken a serious view of the fact that the police concerned had not taken any steps to arrest the accused despite the dismissal of the anticipatory bail petitions filed by the accused. The court had summoned senior police officials to appear before the court.

Madurai Commissioner of Police, Dindigul and Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police were directed to appear before the court. In three separate cases, the accused filed their second anticipatory bail petitions after their first petitions were dismissed by the court.

The judge had observed that the court dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions filed by the petitioners and the accused had not been arrested by the police despite the court directing the police concerned to look into the matter and take steps to arrest the petitioners and produce them before the court concerned. The judge had observed that this showed the lethargic attitude towards the directions given by the court.

The court was informed that the accused had been arrested by the police. Taking note of the same, the judge directed the police to act according to law and closed the petitions. The presence of the senior police officials was dispensed with.