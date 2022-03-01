JUST IN
- 4 mins HC directs police officers to follow guidelines while summoning persons
- 1 hr Jewellery showroom saleswoman arrested
- 1 hr Imported cigarettes seized
- 1 hr Water level
- 3 hrs Water level
- 3 hrs Nagercoil Corporation Mayor election: Expect unexpected turn of events, winners
- Woman seeks action against policemen in custodial death case
- Plea to fill vacancies dismissed
- All 7 AIADMK councilors-elect of Sundarapandiam town join DMK
- Ration rice seized
- HC orders police protection to AIADMK ward members
- Satellite applications, space programmes have made life easy for people: scientist
- AIADMK has history of bouncing back after every defeat: Bhalaji
- Medical students told to have compassion for patients
- Sattankulam case accused gets interim bail