ADVERTISEMENT

HC directs petitioner to approach NGT Southern Bench for relief

Updated - September 30, 2024 09:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The petitioner said that 27 persons were killed and 26 others were injured in the fire accident

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday has asked a petitioner to approach the National Green Tribunal (Southern Bench) in Chennai for relief. He had sought a direction to the authorities to pay compensation, as per the National Green Tribunal order, to the family members of the victims who were killed and seriously injured in a fire accident at Sree Mariyammal Fireworks at Achankulam in Virudhunagar district in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by S. Vijay Andrew alias Bheemarao of Virudhunagar district. The petitioner said that 27 persons were killed and 26 others were injured in the fire accident. The Centre and the State governments had provided compensation.

The National Green Tribunal had initiated suo motu proceedings and directed the State to pay a compensation of ₹ 20 lakh to each of the family of the deceased and to the others who had sustained injuries in the fire accident from ₹ 2 lakh to ₹ 15 lakh depending on the burn injuries. The appeal preferred by the State before the Supreme Court was dismissed. However, the NGT order has not been complied with, the petitioner said and sought a direction to the authorities to pay the amount.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri observed that effective remedy was available to the petitioner under Section 25 of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010 which provides for the execution of the Tribunal’s award.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The court observed that Section 26 of the Act provides for penalties for failure to comply with the orders of the tribunal. The court left it open to the petitioner to approach the NGT (Southern Bench) and observed that it was sure that the NGT (Southern Bench) would definitely take note of Section 26 of the Act and implement it to its letter and spirit. The court disposed of the petition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US