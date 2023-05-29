HC directs panchayat president to initiate action

May 29, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MADURAI

As far as the village panchayat is concerned, the president is the custodian not only of the records but also has the responsibility to provide amenities to the residents, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The court was hearing the petition filed by S. Ganesaraj, who is the panchayat president of Alagappapuram village panchayat in Thoothukudi district. He sought a direction to the authorities to take action against a contractor.

The petitioner said that the contractor was allotted the work of putting up a water pipeline at the village to provide water supply for about 500 houses. However, the work was not carried out properly and there were several complaints regarding the damaged pipeline.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan observed that as panchayat president, the petitioner has necessary authority to initiate action. If he has some hesitation on his part, he can always report the damages of the water pipelines and the expenses incurred in setting right those damages and forward a report to the Inspector of Panchayat/District Collector.

But the court cannot, in the absence of materials about the actual damage being caused, direct the authorities to take action against the contractor. The onus is on the petitioner to make out a case that the contractor had not discharged the contract entrusted to him to the satisfaction of all, the court observed.

Therefore, as panchayat president, he must initiate action and also examine the authority which he has and forward a report for further action. It is for him to explore such aspects as against the contractor, the court observed.