HC directs panchayat in Sivaganga district to pay compensation to electrocution death victim’s family

December 14, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed panchayat president of A. Kalappur Village Panchayat in Singampunari in Sivaganga district to pay compensation of ₹11.67 lakh to the family of a youth who died in 2014 due to electrocution while playing cricket.

The court heard the petition filed in 2015 by Selvam, father of the deceased Muthukrishnan. It was said that Muthukrishnan was playing cricket with his friends. While he tried to get the ball which had fallen near an iron fence, he was electrocuted. The youth was rushed to the government hospital in Singampunari where he was declared dead. Blaming the electricity board, the petitioner . said it had acted negligently and sought compensation.

In a counter affidavit, the electricity board submitted that they had provided electricity service connection to the panchayat for the motor located in an overhead tank. The panchayat had fenced the tank with the service connection line using iron rods. While the petitioner’s son was playing cricket, the ball had gone into the fenced area. When he attempted to take the ball, he got electrocuted and died. There was no negligence or lack of maintenance on the part of the electricity board.

The panchayat submitted that it was not responsible for the incident.

Justice R. Vijayakumar observed that there was negligence on the part of the panchayat in maintaining the electrical post erected within their fenced area which resulted in the discharge of electricity to the iron fence put up by the panchayat. Therefore, it was clear that only due to the negligence on the part of the panchayat the incident had taken place. The court directed the panchayat president to pay compensation of ₹11.67 lakh to the family of the youth.