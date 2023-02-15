ADVERTISEMENT

HC directs officials to remove encroachment

February 15, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Theni district administration to remove encroachment on the Uthamapalayam-Bodi Highways road within eight weeks.

The court was hearing the petition filed by M. Paul Raj of Theni district. He sought a direction to the authorities to remove the encroachment on the Uthamapalayam-Bodi Highways road.

In a counter affidavit, the Assistant Executive Engineer of the Highways Construction and Maintenance in Uthamapalayam submitted that a notice was served on the encroachers. However, they opposed the move stating that there was a temple near the area and had gone on a hunger strike. Considering the situation, the removal of encroachment was dropped for the time being by the authorities.

The official gave an undertaking that the encroachment which was a hindrance to the public and leading to traffic congestion would be removed with adequate police protection within eight weeks.

Taking note of the same, a Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and L. Victoria Gowri directed the officials to remove the encroachment within eight weeks. If necessary, the officials could seek police protection for removal of encroachment, the court directed and disposed of the petition.

