HC directs officials to inspect Tamirabharani river stretch in Papanasam

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board officials and the Tirunelveli district administration to inspect the Tamirabharani river stretch in Papanasam and file a report, after hearing a Public Interest Litigation petition that complained of water pollution in the place.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan observed that the team of officials should file a detailed report suggesting measures to regulate the activities to avoid pollution along the river stretch, and posted the matter for hearing to July 15.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Vikramasingamapuram Anaithu Samuthaya Peravai that sought a direction to the authorities to prevent the public from conducting religious ceremonies and contaminating the river water. A place should be earmarked at Papanasam temple and infrastructure should be provided for such ceremonies, the petitioner said.

The authorities submitted that such measures had already been taken. Pursuant to the decision taken by the government and the temple administration based on the master plan, permanent infrastructure was going to be established at an estimate of ₹5 crore, they said.

The court observed that religious activities could not be prohibited. However, with the facilities that were made available by the authorities, the activities could be regulated. If they were not regulated it would lead to water pollution.

