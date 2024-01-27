GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC directs officials to inspect NH road and file report

January 27, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities concerned to inspect the National Highway 208, between Janakiram Mills bridge to Rajapalayam Parasakthi Sagayam bus depot, in Virudhunagar district in order to ensure free flow of traffic on the stretch and file a report.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar directed the Virudhunagar Collector; the Assistant Divisional Engineer, National Highways, Srivilliputhur; the Commissioner of Rajapalayam Municipality; Project Director, NHAI, Nagercoil and Revenue officials to carry out the inspection and file a report.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2016 by N.S. Ramaraj of Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district. The petitioner said that the National Highway connects Kollam in Kerala with Tirumangalam in Tamil Nadu. There were encroachments on the National Highways road on both sides along the stretch in Rajapalayam, he said.

He sought a direction to the authorities concerned to remove the encroachments and shift electricity poles, transformers and wirelines to the road margins of the Highway ensuring free flow of traffic and providing safety to the road users and general public.

The authorities, in a counter affidavit, submitted that a request was made to the Commissioner of Rajapalayam Municipality to conduct a survey, identify the encroachments on the Municipal area and after identifying the encroachments, necessary action will be taken for the removal of the encroachments on the road. The court sought a detailed status report from the authorities concerned and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

