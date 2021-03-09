HC directs officials to inspect land for additional school building

09 March 2021 20:48 IST

Madurai

‘One more case of class struggle’, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed on Tuesday after coming across a public interest litigation petition that complained that the land donated by the members of the scheduled caste for the construction of an additional building for a government school in Karur district was not being utilised by the authorities concerned.

The petitioner, K. Andiyappan of Kulithalai in Karur district, the village headman, said that 1.85 acres was donated for the development of the government school after it was upgraded to a Higher Secondary School. But, the proposal was stopped since the donated land was close to a quarry and there was opposition from the dominant caste.

He said that 44 people of the scheduled caste executed the gift deed in favour of the school for the construction of the additional building that would house labs and sanitation facilities. Refusal to construct the school building was nothing but untouchability, the petitioner said.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi said that it was an unfortunate case. The judges expressed disappointment and observed that if not for elections, they would come down hard on the officials concerned.

The court directed the Karur district administration, the Education Department officials and the Public Works Department officials to inspect the land to ascertain the suitability of the place for the construction of the building and file a report. The case was adjourned till April 20.