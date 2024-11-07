HC directs officials to inspect GRH building

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Dean of National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, to depute a Head of Department who, along with the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department and the Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, should inspect the stability of the hospital building and file a report.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and A.D. Maria Clete directed the committee to file the report by December 12. Earlier, the court had called upon the counsel to suggest the names of independent engineers, preferably attached to reputed institutions, to certify on the structural stability of the building on the GRH campus.

The court was hearing suo motu proceedings initiated in September. The court took suo motu cognisance of news reports about a portion of the ceiling of a building in a dilapidated condition at GRH coming off and directed the Dean to file a report.

The court had sought response from the officials on the action to be taken to either renovate or reconstruct the buildings which were in a dilapidated condition. It had also directed the Dean, GRH, to file a report in consultation with PWD officials on the extent of damage and buildings which were in a dilapidated condition. The court posted the matter to December 12.