HC directs officials to inspect govt. school building

February 08, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department and the Executive Engineer of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board to inspect and file a report on the stability and strengthening of a government school building in Thinaikulam in Ramanathapuram district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar was hearing a suo motu petition initiated in 2018. The court had taken cognisance of media reports that the school building was unsafe for students, and summoned officials to be present during the hearing.

Earlier, the court had taken cognisance of the report submitted by experts who inspected the building and observed that the structure of the school building had not been strengthened to the desired level after the rehabilitation works carried out in the recent past.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court had directed a team of experts from the National Institute of Technology — Tiruchi to file a report in order to ascertain the stability of the school building. The court had directed the authorities to inspect the building, take necessary steps to repair it and file a report on its condition. It adjourned the hearing by two weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.