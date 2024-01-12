ADVERTISEMENT

HC directs official to inspect stone crushing unit, file report

January 12, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Karur District Environmental Engineer, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to inspect and file a report on a public interest litigation petition alleging that a stone crushing unit had violated the permit conditions and polluted the nearby agricultural fields in Kuppam at Pugalur taluk in Karur district. A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar directed the Environmental Engineer to file a detailed report. The court was hearing the petition filed by N. Palanisamy of Kuppam. The petitioner alleged that VRG Blue Metals had violated permit conditions. He sought a direction to the authorities concerned to take necessary action. The court adjourned the hearing in the matter till January 22.

