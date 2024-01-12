GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC directs official to inspect stone crushing unit, file report

January 12, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Karur District Environmental Engineer, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to inspect and file a report on a public interest litigation petition alleging that a stone crushing unit had violated the permit conditions and polluted the nearby agricultural fields in Kuppam at Pugalur taluk in Karur district. A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar directed the Environmental Engineer to file a detailed report. The court was hearing the petition filed by N. Palanisamy of Kuppam. The petitioner alleged that VRG Blue Metals had violated permit conditions. He sought a direction to the authorities concerned to take necessary action. The court adjourned the hearing in the matter till January 22.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.