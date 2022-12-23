HC directs NHAI to pay compensation

December 23, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family of a woman who died after a notice board installed near a toll plaza fell on her.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Pitchai. He said his wife Ponnammal was walking along Tiruchi-Dindigul National Highway. She was nearing the toll plaza at Ponnambalapatti. The notice board put up by the toll plaza fell on her and she died on the spot.

In a counter affidavit, the NHAI said that it cannot be made liable for the occurrence and the liability must be fixed on the concessionaire. It was submitted that only on account of sudden gust of wind, the board had fell down and it should be construed as an act of God and NHAI must be absolved of all liabilities.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan rejected the contention of NHAI. The judge observed that the petitioner’s wife died because the huge steel notice board put up near the toll plaza fell on her. The court will not go into the reason as to how the board fell down. It could be because it was not firmly installed. In such matters, absolute liability has to be fixed, the judge observed.

The court directed the NHAI to pay ₹5 lakh to the petitioner forthwith. As regards the right of NHAI to recover the amount from the concessionaire, the issue is left open, the court said.