HC directs NHAI to fill potholes on Madurai-Aruppukottai road

February 28, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MADURAI

Following complaints about the bad condition of National Highways road between Madurai and Aruppukottai, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to fill potholes on priority basis till a decision was taken with regard to overlaying the road.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by V. Senthilkumar of Narikudi in Virudhunagar district. He said that vehicular traffic on the Highway road had increased. However, it was riddled with potholes. The local residents had made a representation urging the authorities concerned to scrap the road and relay it.

The NHAI authorities told the court that an estimate for overlaying the road had been proposed and it was under process of approval by the competent authority. The process of filling potholes will be undertaken on priority basis. Subsequently, steps will be taken to maintain the Highway road, it was submitted.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice G. Ilangovan directed NHAI to take a decision in this regard as expeditiously as possible. The court hoped that the decision would be taken in three to four months. Till the decision was taken with regard to overlaying works throughout the length of the highway road, the potholes should be filled on priority basis, the court directed the NHAI authorities. With the direction, the court disposed of the petition.