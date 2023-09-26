HC directs NHAI, concessionaire to comply with earlier court order

September 26, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed NHAI to comply with an earlier order of the court that had directed NHAI and the concessionaire to collect only 50% of the toll fee at Vagaikulam toll plaza on Thoothukudi - Tirunelveli highway.

A Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy directed that the earlier order be complied with. The court was hearing the petition filed by NHAI to vacate the earlier order passed by the Division Bench. Earlier, the court while hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by S. Ferdin Rayan of Palayamkottai took note of the damaged condition of the road and directed the authorities to collect only 50% of the toll fee.

During the hearing, the petitioner complained that the order of the court was not complied with and 100% toll fee was being collected at the toll plaza. The authorities submitted that they had filed the petition to vacate the earlier order of the court.

The petitioner complained that the four-lane highway was laid in 2003. It was not re-laid ever since and only patch works were carried out. The stretch was filled with cracks and potholes and resulted in accidents on a daily basis, which mostly went unreported, he said.

He said that the National Highway crosses river Tamirabharani at Murappanadu. The bridge which connected Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli was also in a damaged condition. There were cracks and holes on the bridge. He sought a direction to the authorities to repair and maintain the Murappanadu bridge and suspend collection of toll at the Vagaikulam toll plaza till then. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till September 29.

