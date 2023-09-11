HamberMenu
HC directs NHAI, concessionaire to collect only 50% of toll

September 11, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed NHAI and the concessionaire to collect only 50% of the toll fee at Vagaikulam toll plaza on Thoothukudi - Tirunelveli highway, after a public interest litigation petition complained about damaged condition of the road.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy directed the authorities to file a status report. The court was hearing the petition filed by S. Ferdin Rayan of Palayamkottai. He sought a direction to the authorities to repair and maintain the Murappanadu river bridge and suspend the collection of toll at the Vagaikulam toll plaza till then.

The petitioner complained that the four-lane highway was laid in 2003. It was not relaid ever since. Only patch works were carried out. The stretch was filled with cracks and potholes and resulted in accidents on a daily basis, which mostly went unreported.

The National Highway crosses river Tamirabharani at Murappanadu. The bridge which connected Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli was also in a damaged condition. There were cracks and holes on the bridge. Neither the bridge nor the road had been repaired and in spite of several protests and complaints, no action had been taken. A particular stretch had been closed for traffic and the vehicle users were forced to use a single lane.

The authorities said that the repair works at the bridge would be taken up and completed within a year. However, the work had not yet started but for removal of the top layer of road and exposing the hold on the bridge. The vehicle users were being put to much hardship. The NHAI and its agents were only keen on collecting toll from the public. The vehicle users were being diverted and forced to use a single lane. However, the authorities were collecting 100% of the toll, he said.

