HC directs medical college dean to return certificates to doctor

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Dean of Government Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital to return the original certificates of a doctor. The court has held that authorities cannot exercise the right of lien over the petitioner’s educational certificates.

The court was hearing a petition filed by N. Thillai Mathiyarasi. After completion of MBBS, she secured a seat in MD (Paediatrics) in Government Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital. At the time of admission, she executed a bond undertaking to serve the State for two years after the completion of the course. In the event of failure to honour the undertaking, she was liable to pay ₹40 lakh towards liquidated damages. Later, the bond period was reduced to one year and the damages to ₹20 lakh.

The petitioner said as a PG student she rendered ‘Covid duty’ and wanted it to be treated as bond service. She relied on the certificate issued by the Dean.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan held that the authorities could not exercise the right of lien over the petitioner’s original certificates and directed the Dean to return them to her. He also directed the Directorate of Medical Education and Research to formally relieve the petitioner from the bond service.