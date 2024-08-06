GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC directs medical college dean to return certificates to doctor

Published - August 06, 2024 07:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Dean of Government Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital to return the original certificates of a doctor. The court has held that authorities cannot exercise the right of lien over the petitioner’s educational certificates.

The court was hearing a petition filed by N. Thillai Mathiyarasi. After completion of MBBS, she secured a seat in MD (Paediatrics) in Government Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital. At the time of admission, she executed a bond undertaking to serve the State for two years after the completion of the course. In the event of failure to honour the undertaking, she was liable to pay ₹40 lakh towards liquidated damages. Later, the bond period was reduced to one year and the damages to ₹20 lakh.

The petitioner said as a PG student she rendered ‘Covid duty’ and wanted it to be treated as bond service. She relied on the certificate issued by the Dean.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan held that the authorities could not exercise the right of lien over the petitioner’s original certificates and directed the Dean to return them to her. He also directed the Directorate of Medical Education and Research to formally relieve the petitioner from the bond service.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.