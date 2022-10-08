HC directs Madurai Corporation to provide basic amenities at bus stands

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Madurai Corporation to provide basic amenities at the Periyar and Arapalayam bus stands as provided at MGR bus stand in Mattuthavani.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad passed the direction while hearing a petition filed in 2018 by V. Sundararaj of Madurai. The petitioner had sought a direction to the authorities to set up free toilets, drinking water facilities and to curtail the collection of excess fee than the prescribed fee for usage of paid toilets. He said that appropriate action should be initiated if any irregularity was found. He complained that basic amenities were not available at the bus stands in Madurai. He had made a representation to the authorities in this regard, but no action was taken, he said.

In a counter affidavit, Madurai Corporation submitted that basic amenities were provided at the MGR bus stand at Mattuthavani. It was submitted that drinking water facilities were available at the MGR bus stand. Free toilet facilities were available. Mobile toilet facilities were available free of cost at the bus stand. Also periodically making inspections were conducted to curb the practice of collection of excess fees at the pay and use toilets. Every platform had a place to take rest, it was submitted.

Madurai Corporation through its officials is conducting periodical inspections and taking steps to cancel the licences of contractors who are collecting excess charges on their own volition from the public. Steps would be taken to provide all the basic amenities at Periyar and Arapalayam bus stands, it was submitted.

Taking note of the submissions, the judges directed Madurai Corporation to take steps to provide basic amenities at Periyar and Arapalayam bus stands as provided at MGR bus stand. With the direction the petition was closed.