HC directs Madurai Corporation to issue birth certificates to 55 adopted children

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the Registrar (Birth and Death) of Madurai Corporation to issue birth certificates to 55 adopted children by incorporating the details set out in the respective adoption orders.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Grace Kennett Foundation Mazhalai Illam, a recognised child adoption agency. As many as 55 children were surrendered to the foundation and they were given in adoption after getting adoption orders from the Additional District Magistrate, Madurai.

The foundation approached the Registrar (Birth and Death) of Madurai Corporation for issuing the birth certificates. The grievance of the petitioner was that even though several months had elapsed, the birth certificates were not issued. In a counter affidavit, Madurai Corporation submitted that it was adhering to the directions set out in a circular issued in 2012 by the Office of the Registrar General, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan observed that when the circular was issued, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 was not in the statute book. The Act was enacted to consolidate and amend the law relating to children. It applies not only to those children who are in conflict with law but also those children in need of care and protection.

The court observed that only to effectuate the constitutional vision of uniform civil code under Article 44 of the Constitution, the chapter on adoption was incorporated in the Act. Under the statutory regime provided under the Act, persons belonging to any religion can adopt a child. This is a special legislation and under the regulation making power conferred by the Act, the Adoption Regulations, 2022 have been issued.

The court observed that the circular issued in 2012 relied on by Madurai Corporation was issued by the Registrar General of India under the provisions of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

It is well settled that a special legislation will prevail over the general law (Generalia specialibus non derogant). Therefore, the 2012 circular should be disregarded by the civic body and it has to adhere to the directions set out in the Adoption Regulations, 2022, till it is superseded by any other regulation.

As per the new regulations, the local Registrar notified under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act should issue the birth certificate in favour of an adopted child on an application filed by the specialised adoption agency or adoptive parents.

The details set out in the adoption order must be incorporated in the birth certificate, the court observed.