HC directs Madurai Corporation to file report

February 22, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Madurai Corporation to file a report to a 2016 petition that sought a direction to the Corporation to hand over properties endowed under the title of Kunnathur Sambian Chathiram charities to Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.

It was submitted that Kunnathur Sambian Chathiram was established in 1707. The purpose was to provide food and water to the devotees. In 1872, the management of charities were transferred and vested with Madurai Municipality and is still under the management of Madurai Corporation.

The State submitted that the chathiram building was in a dilapidated condition. Hence, the Corporation invested ₹ 8 crore and constructed a new building. Therefore, the handover of the building to the temple cannot be sought, it was submitted. The counsel for the temple submitted that the Corporation had constructed the building without the consent of the temple authorities and it was leased out to various persons. The temple derived no income from the building, it was submitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought response from Madurai Corporation with regard to a proposal of the temple paying the amount invested for construction of the building to the Corporation or the payment of ground rent by the Corporation to the temple. The court sought the report from the Corporation and posted the matter for hearing on March 5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.