HC directs Madurai Corporation to file detailed report on maintenance of parks in city

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Madurai Corporation to file a detailed report to the court with regard to the maintenance of all the 199 parks in the city.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan directed the authorities to file details of the parks under Madurai Corporation, the facilities available in each park and the officials responsible for the maintenance of the parks.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by M. Pozhilan of K. K. Nagar. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to take effective measures to improve A.R. Memorial Children’s Park in K.K. Nagar and take action against the illegal activities taking place in the park.

Earlier, the court directed the Corporation Commissioner to visit the park along with officials, note down the violations, evaluate and file a detailed report to the court on the steps to be taken to restore and maintain the park. The court also called for details on the total area of the park and the trees.

The court observed that Tamil Nadu Parks, Play-fields and Open spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1959 defines the word ‘park’ as a piece of land on which there are no buildings or of which not more than one-twentieth part is covered with buildings, and the whole or the remainder of which is laid out as a garden with trees, plants or flower beds or as a lawn or as a meadow and maintained as a place for recreation.

Taking into account that the authorities were taking steps to restore the park, the court directed the authorities to continue the restoration work and sought a detailed report in this regard. The court observed that the park was established for the benefit of children and directed that it should be open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4.30 p.m. to 8 p.m..

The court observed that in 2022, a detailed order was passed by the court with regard to the maintenance of parks in the city. The court directed the authorities to submit a compliance report. The court sought to know whether the earlier order of the court was complied with. The court directed both the matters to be listed together and adjourned the hearing in the case till July 24.