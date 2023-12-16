HC directs Madurai Corporation to crack down on unauthorised constructions

December 16, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking a serious view of unauthorised constructions in the city, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Madurai Corporation to initiate appropriate action to deal with such constructions.

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and V. Lakshminarayanan directed the Madurai Corporation Commissioner to conduct periodical inspections through officials and issue suitable directions to register criminal cases against unauthorised constructions under the relevant statutes and initiate action to demolish them by following the procedures.

The court also directed the Madurai Commissioner of Police to coordinate with the Corporation officials for the prevention of unauthorised construction. Unauthorised constructions in the city were posing a threat to the residents and caused nuisance and inconvenience, the court observed.

The Madurai Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, who was summoned, told the court that actions were being taken to prevent unauthorised constructions. Notices were issued whenever unauthorised constructions were identified. Stop notices were also issued. Despite the stop notices, people were proceeding with the unauthorised construction by preferring appeal and keeping the same pending for an indefinite period, he said.

The court made it clear that mere pendency of the statutory appeal before the higher authority was not a bar for initiation of actions to demolish the unauthorised constructions, except in case of an interim order granted by the appellate authority. In the absence of an interim order by the appellate authority, Madurai Corporation was empowered to deal with unauthorised constructions, demolish the same, register a criminal case and prosecute the offenders by following the procedures.

All illegalities should be dealt with by the Corporation at the initial stage. The authorities were bound to conduct inspections periodically to ensure that buildings were constructed in accordance with the building plan permissions. The violations must be dealt with by issuing stop order proceedings or prevent putting up of further unauthorised constructions, the court said.

The Corporation Commissioner should issue necessary instructions to the authorities to register criminal cases and prosecute the offenders under the relevant provisions of law, whenever a complaint or information was received. By registering criminal case against the offenders, the Corporation authorities were not only bound to stop the unauthorised constructions but also demolish all such constructions by following the Rule of Law, the court observed.

The court disposed of the petition filed by C. Titus Mathan Kumar of Madurai. The petitioner complained about unauthorised constructions. The court directed the authorities to verify and initiate action.

