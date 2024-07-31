GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC directs Madurai Corporation to come out with detailed action plan to maintain parks

The court directs the the civic body to file a report on the action plan to maintain and improve parks and their green cover, and on the funds allocated for their maintenance

Published - July 31, 2024 09:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Corporation told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that steps were being taken to develop 54 parks in the city.

| Photo Credit: File Photo

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Madurai Corporation to come out with a detailed action plan to maintain all the 199 parks in the city.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan directed the Corporation to file a report on the action plan to maintain and improve the parks and their green cover, and on the funds allocated for their maintenance. The court asked the authorities to explore CSR funds for the purpose.

The civic body told the court that steps were being taken to develop 54 parks in the city. The development of the remaining 145 parks would be taken up after allocation of funds. Taking note of the submission, the court observed that though the authorities had submitted that 54 parks were being developed, no details had been provided in this regard.

The court issued the direction while hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by M. Pozhilan, who sought a direction to the authorities to take effective measures to improve A.R. Memorial Children’s Park at K.K. Nagar.

The court had posted along with the matter a 2022 petition, in which detailed orders had been issued for the authorities with regard to maintenance of parks in the city. It sought to know whether the directions issued had been complied with.

The court directed the Corporation to develop the parks and file a report during the next hearing, and till then the timings of A.R. Memorial Children’s Park should be maintained as directed earlier. The court adjourned the hearing in the matter till August 28.

Earlier, the court had directed the Corporation Commissioner to visit the park, along with the officials, evaluate the situation and file a detailed report to the court on the steps to be taken to restore and maintain the park. The court called for details of the total area of the park and the trees that had grown there.

