HC directs Madurai Corporation Commissioner to file report

January 31, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed Madurai Corporation Commissioner to file a report on the action to be taken and the time frame while hearing a public interest litigation that complained about several buildings constructed around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai in violation of a government order issued in 1997.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought a report to the petition filed in 2011 by S. Muthukumar of Madurai. The petitioner said that several buildings had been constructed in violation of a government order issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department in 1997. As per the G.O., the height limitation for buildings around the temple was nine metres, the petitioner said.

He said that due to high-rise buildings constructed around the temple complex it had made it almost impossible for people to view the gopurams of the temple from a distance. Earlier, the court was told that over 500 buildings were constructed in the vicinity above the permissible limit. The court sought to know whether there was monitoring by the authorities. The court also sought to know the action taken by the authorities concerned in the matter and adjourned the hearing in the case by a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.