HC directs Madurai Collector to inspect village and file report

January 02, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Collector to inspect and file a report after a resident complained that despite funds being allocated, no bore wells, water tanks were installed and no metal roads were laid at Mathur village in Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought a report from the District Collector after A. Ayyasamy, a resident of Mathur village in his public interest litigation petition alleged embezzlement of funds allocated for the installation of bore wells and water tanks at the Adi Dravidar colony in Mathur village. He also complained that metal roads were not laid despite funds being allocated for the same..

The petitioner said that he had made a representation to the authorities seeking an inquiry into the misappropriation of funds. However, no steps were taken in this regard. He alleged that the members of the panchayat had misappropriated the funds. Appropriate action should be taken against them, he said.

