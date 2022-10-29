HC directs issuance of passport to medical aspirant 

Bringing relief to a medical aspirant who has secured a seat in a university in the Republic of Moldova, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Regional Passport Office in Madurai and the Passport Seva Kendra in Tirunelveli to issue a passport to him.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the mother of the 18-year-old medical aspirant. She said she and her husband were living separately due to differences of opinion, and the divorce petition was pending before a sub-court in Kanniyakumari district.

She said her son had applied for the MBBS course offered by Nicolae Testemitanu State University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Chisinau, Moldova. She said she had applied for re-issuance of passport to her son, as his minor passport had expired, to enable him to join the MBBS course.

It was submitted that because the divorce case was pending, she submitted an undertaking to the authorities that she was solely responsible for her son and sought the re-issuance of the passport.

However, the petitioner said, the passport authorities insisted on having the signatures of both the parents on the application.

Justice V. Bhavani Subbaroyan observed that the court was inclined to consider the petitioner’s case on the ground that the mother was seeking indulgence of the court for the betterment of the child.