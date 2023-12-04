HC directs IRDAI to place AYUSH treatment on a par with allopathic procedure

December 04, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has issued directions to Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to place AYUSH treatment on a par with allopathic treatment and direct the insurance companies to reimburse on equal scales.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh observed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was traditional medicines that were recommended to affected persons. The hospitals were only attending to emergency cases by providing a support system since allopathy did not have any medicine to treat COVID-19 patients.

Effective treatment was given to the affected persons under AYUSH and it provided substantial relief to the patients. In such circumstances, it will not be reasonable to restrict the cap and deprive policy holders to get reimbursement of the money spent by them in AYUSH hospitals, the court observed.

The IRDAI must take into consideration the fact that patients can choose the type of treatment that was required for them and they have an option to either choose allopathic medicines or go for traditional medicines provided by AYUSH. Whatever expenses were incurred for treatment must be placed on equal scales. It will be discriminatory to give preference to allopathy as against AYUSH treatment.

Traditional treatment in India which falls under AYUSH must be encouraged. It must have the same weightage as allopathic treatment. A person who chooses to undergo AYUSH treatment should be entitled to receive an insurance amount towards the expenses incurred by him, as done to a patient who undergoes allopathic treatment. This has to be implemented by the IRDAI in all future policies, the court observed while disposing of a batch of petitions.

