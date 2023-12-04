HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC directs IRDAI to place AYUSH treatment on a par with allopathic procedure

December 04, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has issued directions to Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to place AYUSH treatment on a par with allopathic treatment and direct the insurance companies to reimburse on equal scales.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh observed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was traditional medicines that were recommended to affected persons. The hospitals were only attending to emergency cases by providing a support system since allopathy did not have any medicine to treat COVID-19 patients.

Effective treatment was given to the affected persons under AYUSH and it provided substantial relief to the patients. In such circumstances, it will not be reasonable to restrict the cap and deprive policy holders to get reimbursement of the money spent by them in AYUSH hospitals, the court observed.

The IRDAI must take into consideration the fact that patients can choose the type of treatment that was required for them and they have an option to either choose allopathic medicines or go for traditional medicines provided by AYUSH. Whatever expenses were incurred for treatment must be placed on equal scales. It will be discriminatory to give preference to allopathy as against AYUSH treatment.

Traditional treatment in India which falls under AYUSH must be encouraged. It must have the same weightage as allopathic treatment. A person who chooses to undergo AYUSH treatment should be entitled to receive an insurance amount towards the expenses incurred by him, as done to a patient who undergoes allopathic treatment. This has to be implemented by the IRDAI in all future policies, the court observed while disposing of a batch of petitions.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.