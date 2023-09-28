HC directs institution to conduct special examination for students

September 28, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has set aside a Single Bench order that had imposed a cost of ₹5 lakh on Arulmigu Kalasalingam College of Education in Virudhunagar district for admitting students in B.Ed. course when affiliation and recognition had been withdrawn.

The court was hearing an appeal preferred by the college against the Single Bench order. The Single Bench had observed that there were several defects found in the college and the Appeal Committee, National Council for Teacher Education, had issued show cause notices in 2019 and 2020. An order was passed in 2021.

Subsequently, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, which governed the institution, withdrew the affiliation of the college. Admission to various courses were conducted though the Institution had neither recognition nor affiliation. A caution was issued that the institution should not admit any student, the Single Bench had observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even after the caution was issued, 100 students were admitted. In 2022, and the recognition which had been withdrawn was granted again to the institution. As per rules, the affiliation cannot be granted with retrospective effect, the Single Bench had observed and dismissed a petition that sought to permit the students to appear for the semester examination.

Setting aside the Single Bench order, a Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy observed that the earlier order withdrawing the recognition was on appeal and the appeal was allowed. Therefore, the original order, withdrawing the recognition was not in force. After remand, the NCTE had passed an order permitting continuation of recognition.

The court observed that the institution was given affiliation. Under such circumstances, the court was unable to sustain the order of the Single Bench. Considering the facts that the students were not at fault, the withdrawal of recognition was later set aside and on remand continuation of recognition was directed by the NCTE, the court directed the institution to conduct a special examination for the students who were admitted for the academic year 2021-22 within three months and thereafter the results shall be declared in two months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.