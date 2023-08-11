August 11, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Inspector of Labour to ensure maintenance of attendance registers in all the branches of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Tirunelveli Division, by following Rule 6(2) of Tamil Nadu Industrial Establishments (Conferment of Permanent Status to Workmen) Rules, forthwith.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2016 by Tamil Nadu Arasu Pokkuvarathu Kalaga Kamaraj Nadar Tholilalar Sangam of Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district. The association sought a direction to the Inspector of Labour to ensure maintenance of attendance registers in all the branches of the division.

Justice Battu Devanand was informed that TNSTC, Tirunelveli Division, Nagercoil Region was operating more than 1,000 buses and around 2,000 drivers, conductors and other staff were working in the branches under the TNSTC Division in the region. It was said that there were nearly 5,000 staff working in these branches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court was told that except drivers and conductors, other staff were marking their attendance in the attendance register. No attendance register was provided for drivers and conductors. Taking advantage of the same, the officials were punishing the drivers and conductors who were involved in trade union activities by marking them absent even though they were on duty. The authorities submitted that they were taking attendance of the employees through the biometric system from 2019 onwards and attendance registers were not being maintained.

The court observed that as per the Tamil Nadu Industrial Establishments (Conferment of Permanent Status to Workmen) Act and Rules, it was an admitted fact that every employer of an industrial establishment shall maintain a register of workmen and shall produce it whenever it was required by the Inspector having jurisdiction over the industrial establishment.

It may be open for the authorities to take attendance of their employees through the biometric system, in view of the latest developments in technology. However, they have to maintain the attendance register by following Rule 6, the court observed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.