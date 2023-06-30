HC directs Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, to take departmental action against erring police personnel

June 30, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, to initiate and complete departmental disciplinary action against Tiruchi police who had illegally detained a woman and her teenage son in the district in the name of inquiry into the case in which her husband was accused.

The court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Guru of Tiruchi district. The petitioner, an accused in a case, had sought a direction to the authorities to produce his wife before the court and set her at liberty. He complained that she had been illegally detained by the police.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and K.K. Ramakrishnan directed the Inspector General of Police, Central Zone to take necessary action and file a compliance report after three months. Earlier, the court had directed the Inspector General of Police, South Zone to conduct an inquiry and file a report in the case.

The Inspector General of Police, South Zone in the inquiry report submitted that there were complete violations on the part of Tiruchi police in dealing with the matter. Summons was issued to the woman in violation of the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Three persons were detained, including the woman and her son for more than 24 hours without the authority of law and the unwarranted registration of criminal case against the detenue and another person.

The court said that an independent team shall be formed to inquire into the matter on the basis of the evidence collected by the Inspector General of Police, South Zone and accordingly, necessary disciplinary action shall be initiated against the erring police officials and police personnel who were involved in the violations and such disciplinary proceedings shall be permitted to reach its logical conclusion on merits.

Regarding the illegal detention of the woman and her minor son, it is open to the woman to seek remedial measures, including compensation before the forum concerned. Taking into account that there was no arrest and she was not in custody, the court closed the petition.

The court said that it was open to the police to proceed with the investigation into the criminal case registered against the husband of the woman in accordance with law. The court posted the matter to October 3.

