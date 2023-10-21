HC directs Indian, Nigerian authorities to pursue claim of two Tamil Nadu women seeking compensation

October 21, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account that two women from Tamil Nadu who lost their husbands in 2013 in a road accident in Nigeria were yet to receive compensation, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs and the Nigeria High Commission in New Delhi to pursue the claim of the two women seeking compensation.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2014 by Jemima Arumaithai and Vijayalakshmi. The women said that their husbands had gone to Nigeria for employment. They were working in a private company. In 2013, the company car in which they were travelling met with an accident and the two men died in the accident.

The petitioners said that they requested for the insurance amount and made repeated representations to authorities seeking compensation. Subsequently, they filed the present petition.

Justice B. Pugalendhi took note of the fact that in 2014, the Nigeria High Commission in New Delhi acknowledged the receipt of Vijayalakshmi’s application seeking compensation and it was informed that the application was forwarded to the company for necessary action.

The same year, the Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs forwarded Jemima’s application for compensation to the High Commission of India in Abuja in Nigeria and requested them to take necessary action.

The court observed that the present petition was pending for the past nine years and the petitioners were not provided with any remedy till date. Their husbands died in the car accident while they were working in a private company in Nigeria and the remedy for the petitioners was by filing necessary applications in Nigeria against the private company.

The court took into account that the petitioners could not pursue litigation in Nigeria and observed that therefore, there was a responsibility cast upon the Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs to take appropriate action through the High Commission to redress the grievance of the petitioners.

The Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs had issued a compendium by entering into an agreement with certain countries for getting reliefs for the Indian nationals who died abroad. Certain procedures for filing compensation claims were published. However, Nigeria was not in the list of the compendium issued by the Ministry. Therefore, the court was not in a position to issue any positive direction in the present petition, the court observed.

Considering the fact that the petitioners had lost their husbands at a very young age and were yet to receive compensation, which they were legally entitled to from the private company in Nigeria, the court directed the authorities to pursue the claim of the petitioners with the company for payment of compensation as per the Rules in Nigeria in six months.

