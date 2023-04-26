HC directs IGP to take departmental action against police personnel for foisting case

April 26, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Inspector General of Police -South Zone to take appropriate departmental action against Madurai S.S. Colony police personnel for foisting a case against a man.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan directed the IGP to complete the departmental action in three months. The court passed the direction while granting bail to one Krishna Kumar who was accused of illegal possession of ganja.

The case of the prosecution is that based on a tip-off that the petitioner, Krishna Kumar, was selling ganja, the police rushed to the spot. It was said that the police nabbed him when he attempted to escape from the spot.

Earlier, the petitioner was involved in banned lottery business. In 2019, in one such case, he was illegally detained by the SS Colony police. He was beaten up and the petitioner sustained injuries. He preferred a private complaint against the police personnel before the Judicial Magistrate.

Holding a grudge against the petitioner and in order to wreak vengeance, they foisted a case against him. It is nothing but a false case, registered only to escape from the private complaint, the court observed.

The court granted bail to the petitioner with certain conditions. He was directed to report before the Special Court for NDPS Act cases daily for four weeks and thereafter as and when required.