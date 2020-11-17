HC directs idol wing police to file final report in two months

Madurai
The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the idol wing police to complete the investigation in the Chithraradha Vallaba Perumal temple idols theft case and file the final report within two months.
Taking into account that the investigation in the case was pending since 2018, Justice J. Nisha Banu directed the Idol Wing to complete the investigation and file the report. The petition was filed by A. Suresh Kannan, Executive Officer.
The petitioner said that the Kadupatti police had registered a case against unknown persons and subsequently the investigation was transferred to the idol wing police. The idols were recovered in a damaged state, the petitioner said.
Even though the police have made arrests in the case, they have not completed the investigation and filed a final report in the case, the petitioner said and sought a direction to the police to expedite the investigation.
