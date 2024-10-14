HC directs HR & CE Commissioner to file report on plea to fill vacancies in Ramanathaswamy temple

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to file a report on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to fill the staff vacancies in the Sri Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought the report and adjourned the hearing in the case by a week. The court had earlier directed the temple authorities to file the report on the sanctioned strength of staff, the number of staff working at present, the number of sannidhis in the temple and the annual income.

The court was hearing the petition filed by advocate Elephant G. Rajendran of Chennai. The petitioner said that the temple attracts thousands of pilgrims every day. The temple should have 12 gurukals and at least 19 assistant gurukals. However, at present, there were only two gurukals and seven assistant gurukals in the temple. There were no gurukals to perform the regular pujas as per the agama sastra of the temple. This was a serious deficiency in service, he said and sought a direction to the authorities to fill the vacancies in the temple.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.