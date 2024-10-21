HC directs Health Secretary to file report

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Health Secretary to file a report to a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the State to appoint permanent and qualified dialysis technicians in government hospitals.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought a report on the time to be taken to fill these posts. The court was hearing the petition filed by activist C. Anand Raj of Madurai.

He said that there was shortage of dialysis technicians in Government Rajaji Hospital to meet the demand of an increased number of patients and this was affecting the quality of treatment. There was a shortage of dialysis technicians in all the government hospitals in the Southern districts, the petitioner had said.

The court also sought a report from the State on the public interest litigation petition filed by activist A. Veronica Mary of Madurai who sought a direction to the State to provide adequate space, computerised systems and ensure that drugs were stored in a safe and proper manner and in a temperature in accordance with Schedule N and Schedule P of The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 in the government hospitals. The court posted both the matters for hearing on October 28.