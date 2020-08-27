HC directs grant of pension to women

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed a tahsildar to grant relief to a widow and an aged woman from Thiruparankundram who were made to run from pillar to post for grant of pension.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan heard the petitions of R. Manimegalai and S. Rasiya Begam. Taking into account their plight, the court directed the Tahsildar to grant relief from January 2020. They applied for relief before the authorities concerned in 2017. In her petition, R. Manimegalai, a mother of two children, said she had sent a representation seeking widow pension after she lost her husband in 2017. Though she was assured of pension by the authorities, they had not granted the same, she said.

In her petition, S. Rasiya Begam said she had approached the authorities for grant of old age pension. Though she was assured pension, she was not given the relief.