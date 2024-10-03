HC directs FSSAI to issue supplementary notice and grant time to A. R. Dairy Food to respond

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to issue supplementary notice and grant time to A. R. Dairy Food, Dindigul, to respond to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice N. Sathish Kumar was hearing the petition filed by A. R. Dairy Food represented by G. Kannan, the authorised signatory. The petitioner challenged the show cause notice issued to the company..

The company began supplying ghee from June 4 and TTD accepted four consignments in June after clearance from their in-house testing laboratory. Subsequently, four consignments were supplied in July. However, it was rejected without reasons. Show cause notices were issued to the company as to why the contract should not be cancelled and why it should not be blacklisted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company responded to the notices and the matter was pending. TTD had relied upon the findings of lab reports of samples by Gujarat based NDDB-Calf which was not a food safety officer prescribed under the FSSA Act, 2006, he said.

On September 20, FSSAI issued a show cause notice seeking explanation from the company as to why the Central licence should not be suspended for contravention under Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulation, 2011.

The FSSAI has not followed the procedure of the FSSA Act. Only after the issuance of the notice samples were taken from the Dindigul unit. A response was issued on September 22 denying the allegations. Subsequently a notice was issued on September 27 again relying on NDDB-Calf, he said, challenging the notice.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.