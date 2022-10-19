HC directs family members to receive body of student

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the family members of a Class VII school boy from Tenkasi district, who allegedly died by suicide, to receive his body. The court also ordered that the case to be investigated by a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup passed the direction on a petition filed by S. Arumugam of Kadayanallur in Tenkasi district, father of the deceased student. The petitioner who belonged to a Scheduled Caste said he had two sons. His two sons were treated indifferently by teachers in their school. His younger son who was studying in Class VII was humiliated by the teachers in the name of caste, he alleged.

He alleged that he had met the Headmaster of the Higher Secondary School and had complained about it. However, the Headmaster did not receive their complaint properly and told them that either they could continue in the school or get a transfer to another school. With no other school nearby, he said that he had to ask his sons to continue studying in the school.

The petitioner said that he had advised his sons to tolerate the atrocities and focus on their studies. He alleged that his son could have been murdered in the school. He sought re-portmortem of the body of his son kept at Tirunelveli Government Hospital. He also sought a direction to transfer the investigation in the case from the Sernthamaram police to the CB-CID.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)