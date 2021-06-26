HC directs DSP to complete investigation

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, to conduct and complete investigation in the murder case of a college student belonging to Scheduled Caste in Tirunelveli in 2019.

Justice G. Ilangovan directed that the investigation must be monitored by the Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli. The court was hearing the petition filed by R. Usaikumar, father of the murdered student Rajamani. He had sought a CB-CID probe.

The petitioner said that during a funeral procession, a few Caste Hindus threw flowers at the neighbourhood, where Scheduled Caste people were residing. The flowers were thrown at the houses, including the petitioner’s and also their temple.

This was questioned by a few people, including the petitioner’s son. After the college student had complained about the incident, it led to enmity between the groups and the petitioner’s son was murdered following the incident, the petitioner said.

The petitioner said that he was not happy with the investigation being conducted by the local police and sought a CB-CID probe. Taking note of submissions in the case, the judge directed the investigation be completed in three months.