HC directs DRO to receive golden armour for Thevar Jayanthi celebrations 

The golden armour being taken from Madurai to Pasumpon for Thevar Jayanthi.

Taking into account the fact that two factions of the AIADMK are at loggerheads, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Madurai District Revenue Officer to sign for and receive the golden armour ( thanga kavasam) from the Bank of India, Anna Nagar Branch, and hand it over to the Ramanathapuram District Revenue Officer for the Thevar Jayanthi celebrations.

The court was hearing a petition filed by AIADMK treasurer Dindigul C. Srinivasan, who sought a direction to the bank to hand over the golden armour to him and allow the operation of the joint account. Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam filed an impleading petition, objecting to the same.

Justice V. Bhavani Subbaroyan observed that in the present circumstances, it may not be feasible to accept the prayer made by the petitioner as well as the claim made by the impleading petitioner, as lakhs of people will be thronging Pasumpon to celebrate the occasion.

That apart, in the given situation, the court also had to look at the aspect of holding the guru puja, and the adorning of the statue of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar with the golden armour should not be stopped merely because there was a dispute between two factions of the AIADMK, the judge said.

The judge said that given the claims and counter-claims by the parties, it was not possible to fulfil the obligation in the MoU that the golden armour would be received by the treasurer of the AIADMK and the representative of the Pasumpon Thevar Ninaivalayam, who would operate the said account and redeposit the same with the bank.

The judge directed the bank to accept the signature of the trust alone for the current year, and the Madurai DRO to receive the golden armour from the bank and hand over the same to the Ramanathapuram DRO, who shall take it to the venue. It would be the responsibility of the DRO to safeguard the golden armour and redeposit it into the bank after the event is over. The Superintendents of Police of Madurai and Ramanathapuram should provide adequate protection.

The judge made it clear that the two factions shall not interfere in the process of receiving and redepositing the golden armour.

Later in the day, the armour was collected from the bank by the caretaker of the Thevar memorial, Gandhi Meenal, in the presence of Madurai DRO Sakthivel and Madurai SP R. Shiva Prasad. The armour was taken to Pasumpon with a police escort.