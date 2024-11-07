HC directs Dindigul Superintendent of Police to take steps to identify vehicle involved in accident

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Dindigul Superintendent of Police to identify a vehicle involved in an accident in the district in February that resulted in the death of a mason.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Kamala who sought a direction to the police to expedite the investigation into the case. The petitioner said that her husband, a mason, met with an accident on Batlagundu to Nilakottai Main Road on February 7.

An unidentified vehicle which was being driven in a rash and negligent manner caused the accident. Her husband was taken to the Government Hospital in Batlagundu through 108 Ambulance and he succumbed to injuries, she said. Based on the complaint of the petitioner a case was registered. But, the police had not yet identified the vehicle that caused the accident, she said. The State said that it had verified CCTV footage. However, it was of no use.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that the police should realise their responsibility towards the victim and they must take earnest efforts to find out the offender(s). The court directed the Dindigul Superintendent of Police to ensure that the offending vehicle was identified and further course of action was initiated.