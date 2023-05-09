HamberMenu
HC directs DIG to take departmental action against investigation officer

May 09, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Deputy Inspector General of Police, Madurai, to take departmental action against the investigation officer (IO) who conducted shabby investigation in an accident case in Virudhunagar district.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan observed that if the IO had retired from service, he should pay a compensation of ₹1 lakh within eight weeks to the legal heirs of the deceased victim. If the compensation was not paid, the legal heirs could initiate appropriate proceedings to recover it, the court observed.

The case of the prosecution is that a two-wheeler rider was fatally knocked down by a car in 2010. The car driver was arrested, and the trial court sentenced him to undergo one-year rigorous imprisonment for causing death by negligence. The sentence was confirmed by the Principal District and Sessions Court, Virudhunagar. Challenging the verdict, the driver filed the present petition.

The court observed that the prosecution had failed to prove the very accident itself and failed to examine any independent witness. The prosecution also did not mark the post-mortem report. Therefore, it failed to prove that the death was caused only due to the injuries sustained during the accident.

It was very unfortunate to state that the IO conducted a shabby investigation. Therefore, the conviction and sentence imposed on the petitioner could not be sustained and liable to be set aside, the court observed.

